Bharat Fitz Werner enters metal 3D printing market with DED machine

Indian CNC machine manufacture Bharat Fritz Werner (BFW) has announced the launch of its PHOTON 4000G Laser-DED machine.

Having installed more than 50,000 subtractive manufacturing machines worldwide, BFW entered into the DED metal additive manufacturing market in September 2021 and will making its PHOTON 4000G machine available from January 2023 at an MSRP of 1,990,000 EUR.

BFW has developed the PHOTON 4000G machine to enable the additive manufacture of large metal alloy components in the aerospace, defence, oil and gas, power, mining and heavy industries. It will install machines at its Dr Abdul Kalam Centre of Excellence in Bangalore for contract manufacturing, and support sales of the machines in India and across the world. The machine features a 36 cubic metre hermetically sealed Argon chamber, a 10.4 cubic metre part build envelope, a dual-deposition head on dual ram gantry for powder and wire deposition, and a 6KW fibre laser with a beam splitter to direct variable power to both heads.

“Most currently installed systems are in laboratories or light industrial applications; many are ‘Do It Yourself’ systems; many are underpowered, undersized or overpriced systems; many are idle or under-utilised, with few suppliers and users having the practical experience to optimally utilise this technology and reduce ‘time to value’,” commented Ashok H. Varma, EVP & Global Leader of Additive Manufacturing at BFW. “We believe we at BFW will be instrumental in closing the gap between supply and demand of large, very large, and huge 3D printed parts using laser-powder and laswer-wire metal deposition, for free form fabrication and fine/heavy cladding/ repairs.”

BFW has also announced that it will roll out several other DED machine models, including the Photon 2500 and Photon 1000, with gantry and robot systems for in-situ repair and hybrid additive manufacturing configurations.

