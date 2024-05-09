Bright Laser Technologies unveils updated BLT-S450 metal 3D printer at TCT Asia 2024

× Expand Bright Laser Technologies

Bright Laser Technologies (BLT) has this week unveiled the latest version of its BLT-S450 metal laser powder bed fusion system at TCT Asia.

The updated machine features a build envelope of 400 x 450 x 500 mm and can be equipped with an eight laser configuration.

BLT, who recently reported a 78% year on year increase in net profit for 2023, says the S450 boasts improvements to cost efficiency, quality, automation and safety.

With zero argon consumption during the printing process, the BLT S450 is said to ensure a cost-effective operation, while the efficient cooling solutions shorten post-print cooldown times and reduce furnace times.

The machine can be equipped with four, six or eight lasers, and is also supported by an automated powder circulation system. This powder circulation technology enables closed-loop powder circulation under inert gas protection, automating powder recycling, sieving and supply processes to enhance production continuity.

BLT has also made sure to ensure efficient powder handling and transferring in an inert gas environment by deploying oxygen sensors in the forming chamber, filter chamber and retrieval compartment, along with dedicated inert gas inertization equipment and protocols for the filter ash bucket. Additionally, the system features automatic shutdown and fault alarms under conditions of high oxygen, temperature, and pressure.