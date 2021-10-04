Burgmaier & SLM Solutions partner to develop hybrid manufacturing process for tooling components

× Expand SLM Solutions

Precision metal marts processor Burgmaier has established a hybrid manufacturing technique using various steels in partnership with SLM Solutions.

Combining a self-developed system to clamp base bodies with the ‘standardised approach’ of additively manufacturing parts of SLM Solutions’ SLM 280 metal 3D printing system, Burgmaier believes its hybrid process will enable a ‘new world of hard-wearing designs.’

With the ability to process steels like 1.2709 or 16MnCr5, the hybrid manufacturing technology is said to be suitable for the single-use and series production of lightweight tools with flexible cooling channels to cost-efficient moulds. The process is able to achieve a positioning and repeating accuracy of 0.05 millimetres and a high-quality joint of the base body and the AM part.

Having worked on the hybrid technology since installing an SLM 280 system in 2018, Burgmaier will this week present a ‘major business case’ of the process at EMO Milano this week. This part is a cutting tool that boasts a lightweight design and ‘innovative’ cooling channels, which will ramp up to high series on the SLM 280 in the coming months. To support this, Burgmaier will install a second SLM 280 platform.

“We are a partner-like solution provider for complex challenges with a high-quality standard,” commented Ken Krauss, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Burgmaier. “Curiosity and precision drive us to develop the right solution with and for our customers. We provide the advantages of additive, subtractive and hybrid manufacturing from a single source.”

“It’s a partner like that of Burgmaier that is a testament to the deep collaboration necessary to achieve extraordinary new heights of technological advancement,” offered SLM Solutions CEO Sam O’Leary. “This is not a one-and-done story, but a series of success that we will continue to build upon, together.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.