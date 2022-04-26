Chevron USA uses Lincoln Electric metal 3D printing tech to produce replacement parts just-in-time

× Expand Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric has harnessed its proprietary metal 3D printing technology to deliver just-in-time components to Chevron USA, helping to gets its refinery maintenance back on track.

Chevron USA recently underwent a routine maintenance shutdown, and with supply chain delays extending the lead times of traditionally manufactured parts, the company’s planned restart schedule was disrupted.

By working with Lincoln Electric, and leveraging its wire-based metal additive manufacturing technology, the company was able to print critical replacement parts that met both production and quality standards. The eight parts were printed in a nickel alloy across a 30-day timeframe and averaged approximately 3ft in length and over 500lbs in weight.

“Our planned maintenance schedule was in jeopardy due to current supply chain issues,” commented Robert Rettew, Materials Technology Engineer. “We realised this supply crunch could impact operations and our bottom line. We worked with Lincoln Electric to explore how parts could be created faster so we could resume operations as planned.”

“We are pleased to work with Chevron and showcase the value of just-in-time production using additive manufacturing, and its ability to prevent facility downtime,” added Christopher L. Mapes, Lincoln Electric’s Chairman and CEO. “Metal 3D printing for large-sized metal parts, moulds, tooling ad prototypes is a game-changing solution for various end markets, including industrial manufacturing, energy and aerospace. When speed-to-market, design flexibility and reduced costs take priority; our printing technology provides the ultimate answer.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

See the additive manufacturing and 3D printing developments in person by joining us at RAPID + TCT in Detroit on 17-19th May and at TCT 3Sixty in Birmingham, UK on 8-9th June.