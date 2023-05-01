Chromalloy installs SLM 280 metal 3D printer as companies partner up

× Expand SLM 280

SLM Solutions and Chromalloy have partnered to accelerate additive manufacturing production in the aviation and energy industries.

Chromalloy, an aftermarket solutions provider to the aviation and energy industries, has chosen SLM Solutions as its metal additive manufacturing partner and has acquired an SLM 280 metal 3D printer, its first SLM machine.

The company will utilise SLM Solutions' open-architecture technology to develop high-quality metal parts, focusing on its proprietary LifeX products and services. LifeX has been designed to lower the cost and duration of engine overhauls while maintaining the high safety and quality standards demanded by the industry.

As a leading supplier of proprietary parts and advanced components for jet engines and gas turbines, Chromalloy has leaned on SLM Solutions' metal AM technology to 'set a benchmark and continue pushing the boundaries of technology' in AM.

John Green, CTO of Chromalloy, commented: “We are looking forward to positively impacting our product development time with SLM’s proven uptime and dedicated service group. We’re relying on the high availability to allow us to focus on our proprietary LifeX products and services that lower the cost and duration of an engine overhaul while maintaining the high safety and quality standards our customers and the industry demand.”

Jim Whitton, Director, Technology Strategy at Chromalloy, added: “We’re excited to kick off the next chapter in Chromalloy’s additive applications with SLM Solutions, backed by their industrial machine design and the innovative goals of their customers in mind.”

Rich Cline, Regional Sales Manager, Southern US of SLM Solutions, offered: “For us, the customer always comes first. This means that our industry-leading solutions are completely adaptable if desired. It puts the user in control to maximise the value of their SLM machine to develop, enhance, and ultimately produce their metal AM applications as they wish. Our technology allows our customers to create competitive advantages and even develop IP around their own materials, applications, or process parameters.

“Chromalloy's decision to move to an SLM machine speaks to SLM Solutions' success and underscores its technological leadership. Together we will accelerate the use of metal-based additive manufacturing.”

SLM Solutions is exhibiting at RAPID + TCT in Chicago from Booth #4018.