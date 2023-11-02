Conflux Technology uses metal 3D printing to produce heat exchangers for AMCM metal AM systems

× Expand Conflux Technology

Heat transfer technologies manufacturer Conflux Technology has entered serial production on metal 3D printed argon heat exchangers for the AMCM M 4K machine.

The Conflux heat exchanger forms part of an upgraded thermal management system which reduced argon gas temperature by several degrees Celsius throughout a build job. This is said to enable the M 4K to operate at a high efficiency with longer build times and high-speed processing.

AMCM selected Conflux Technology to produce the argon heat exchangers for its M 4K 3D printing system because of its ability to design and print monolithic heat exchangers that not only met their pressure-drop and temperature targets but delivered an improved heat transfer while occupying only 7% of the packaging volume and reducing pressure drop. Due to this success, AMCM also plans to work with Conflux for the heat exchangers in its recently announced M 8K system.

“Bringing our heat exchanger expertise to the additive manufacturing machine tool industry has been a long-held ambition of mine and is now realised with the successful adaptation of our Conflux Core technology into AMCM’s premier platform,” commented Conflux Technology CEO Michael Fuller. “Scaling our business throughout the broader industrial machine sector with our highly efficient heat transfer technology through compelling business cases and uncompromised quality is a key focus for our team.”

“Conflux’s team of engineers have developed a unique capability to utilise additive manufacturing techniques to deliver superior heat transfer performance,” added Martin Bullemer, Managing Director of AMCM. “Embedding Conflux’s additive manufactured heat transfer technology enables us to continue pushing the boundaries of what our 3D metal printing machines can do.”