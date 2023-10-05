Cumberland Additive installs JEOL metal additive manufacturing system

× Expand JEOL E-Beam system successfully lands at Neighborhood 91

Cumberland Additive has announced the successful installation of a JEOL metal additive manufacturing system at its Neighborhood 91-based facility in Pittsburgh.

Marking a North American debut for the Japanese electron optics manufacturer, the JAM-5200EBM Electron Beam-Powder Bed Fusion system was fully operational within six days and produced an AMS 7032 compliant build within three weeks of installation. The same machine had already completed an operational qualification per AMS 7032 specification at its manufacturing site in Japan where the results demonstrated the machine's capabilities in meeting AMS 7011 specification minimums for Electron Beam-Powder Bed Fusion machines.

Cumberland said the machine will initially focus on Titanium alloy, but a second hopper and feeder system can be added to enable manufacturing in Pure Copper and Nickel 718 alloy. When Cumberland first announced its installation plans back in April, the manufacturer said it aims to harness JEOL’s technology to enhance its prototyping and parts production service into the aerospace, defence, space and energy markets.

Cumberland Additive CEO Dawne Hickton said: “This collaboration with JEOL signifies a new era in advanced additive manufacturing at Neighborhood 91. We look forward to harnessing the capabilities of the JAM-5200EBM E-Beam system and unlocking new possibilities in the world of materials science and 3D printing."

The JAM 5200EBM system features a build capacity of 250 x 400 mm, a clean, helium-free environment, and is compatible with Ti6Al4V, Ni718 and pure copper.

JEOL USA President Robert Pohorenec added: “JEOL has been the leading supplier of electron-beam based imaging instruments and manufacturing tools for seventy-five years and has a well-established global customer service organisation. However, we are a relative newcomer to the additive manufacturing machine market. The opportunity to collaborate with an additive manufacturing leader like Cumberland Additive in the Neighborhood 91 Additive Manufacturing campus provides us the perfect partner and location to introduce the JAM-5200EBM electron beam system in North America and to demonstrate our commitment to customer service.”

JEOL launched its EBM technology in North America at RAPID + TCT in 2022. In a conversation with TCT shortly after, the company said it saw 'a lot of potential' in North America and Canada, and shared plans to build out its team and establish demonstration facilities in the US and Europe. Pohorenec commented: "Making the machine is one thing, you have to make them successful with it. And that’s really what we think we can contribute in this business."