Cumberland Additive to install JEOL EBM 3D printer at Neighborhood 91 facility

Cumberland Additive (CAI) will be the first to install JEOL’s Electron Beam Melting (EBM) 3D printing system in North America when the machine is deployed at the company’s Neighborhood 91 facility.

The JEOL machine, per Cumberland Additive, will expand its capacity to additively manufacture serial parts. JEOL announced the launch of its E-beam metal 3D printing system in the North American market at last year’s RAPID + TCT, after initially introducing the technology in Japan.

CAI will harness JEOL’s EBM technology to enhance its prototyping and parts production service into the aerospace, defence, space and energy markets. JEOL has stated that it is currently pursuing AM-specific aerospace fusion-based metal additive manufacturing qualifications to validate the robustness and reliability of its 3D printing hardware, in line with the AS9100D & ITAR certifications CAI possesses.

“We are delighted to align with CAI’s existing customer base and expansion strategy with aerospace, medical, and energy industries, and to showcase the production quality and reliability of our 3D printer that will be centrally located at Neighborhood 91, the first fully integrated production campus dedicated to additive manufacturing,” commented JEOL USA President Robert Pohorenec. “In addition to being a centralised resource for the AM industry, Neighborhood 91 attracts collaborative academic research opportunities and workforce development at world-class universities like Carnegie Mellon and University of Pittsburgh.”

“Cumberland is excited to partner with JEOL to bring in this new state-of-the-art, electron beam technology that promises cost effective and efficient manufacturing, with a diversity of material offerings for our customers,” added John Jenkins, President of Cumberland Additive. “We are honoured to be the first North America partner location for this new exciting new technology.”

