Cumberland Additive joins Neighborhood 91 additive manufacturing campus

× Expand Neighborhood 91

Cumberland Additive has become the latest company to expand its operations into the Neighborhood 91 additive manufacturing campus at Pittsburgh International Airport.

The service provider joins the likes of Wabtec and Rusal America, who announced their own facilities at the location in March and June 2021 respectively. Cumberland Additive says the expansion into Neighborhood 91 represented an opportunity to grow its core competencies in metal 3D printing and CNC machining, while also offering customers ‘turnkey value-added solutions.’ It expects to be fully operational at Neighborhood 91 by Q4 of this year.

Having executed a lease agreement at Neighborhood 91, Cumberland is set to focus on large-format additive manufacturing systems, installing metal machines like the EOS M 400-4, SLM 500 and Arcam EBM Q20plus. It will allow Cumberland to manufacture parts in materials such as titanium, aluminium and nickel, while an EOS INTEGRA P 450 will enable the printing of various polymer parts. With this additive manufacturing capacity, Cumberland will form a significant part of Neighborhood 91’s aim to ‘connect all components of the 3D printing supply chain into one production ecosystem.’

“Consolidating the supply chain for AM at the innovative Neighborhood 91 production campus helps us mitigate risks, costs and complexities for our customers,” commented Cumberland President John Jenkins. “We’re excited to be part of the neighborhood to work together to further ignite the industry.”

“Cumberland’s announcement is another example of how the vision for Neighborhood 91 to be a global headquarters of additive manufacturing is becoming a reality,” offered Pittsburgh International Airport CEO Christina Cassotis. “Cumberland is another manufacturing anchor tenant – choosing to expand in Pittsburgh at Neighborhood 91 – which will help attract more companies. I’d like to welcome Cumberland and look forward to continued partnership.”

As Cumberland prepares for the move to Neighborhood 91, it is currently working to develop a relationship with Wabtec to support their CNC machining needs for complex AM parts. Through this alliance, the companies will leverage the other’s technical know-how and manufacturing capabilities to ‘unlock the value’ of additive manufacturing for their non-competing markets.

“We are pleased to welcome Cumberland Additive to Neighborhood 91,” said Philip Moslener, Vice President of Advanced Technologies at Wabtec. “Cumberland is an established additive manufacturing supplier, who brings a unique expertise and skillset. Their addition to Neighborhood 91 will build upon the collaborative spirit of this community and accelerate the development, adoption and application of additive technology.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.