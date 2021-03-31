Rusal America joins Neighbourhood 91 additive manufacturing innovation centre

× Expand Rusal America Neighbourhood 91

Rusal America has announced that the Neighbourhood 91 innovation centre dedicated to additive manufacturing will be the home of its aluminium AM powders business.

Neighbourhood 91 was launched at Pittsburgh International Airport in October 2019 as an international hub of additively manufactured parts boasting the capacity to produce powder, print parts, post-process them and ship them. Having announced in January it had entered the additive manufacturing market with a portfolio of nine metal powder materials, Rusal America has decided its 3D printing efforts will be centred here.

Rusal America, as part of the En+ Group company, delivers metal powders to the aerospace and automotive industries and sees Neighbourhood 91’s proximity to Pittsburgh International Airport and the region’s renowned academic institutions a big advantage as it enters the 3D printing market. Its additive manufacturing powders portfolio is made up of four traditional Ai-Si-based casting alloys and five specialty alloys.

“Rusal America’s commitment to Neighbourhood 91 is another important step in the evolution of additive manufacturing at the Pittsburgh Airport Innovation Campus,” commented Paul Hoback, Chief Development Officer of Pittsburgh International Airport. “We are thrilled to welcome Rusal America as the latest partner, further demonstrating the viability of Neighbourhood 91 and the success of its ecosystem as a first-of-its-kind AM powerhouse.”

“En+ Group is the world leader in low-carbon aluminium throughout ALLOW brand. By enabling sustainable operations, Neighbourhood 91 is an ideal location from which to expand our presence in the AM powders market without compromising on our core sustainability principles,” offered C. Brian Hesse, President and CEO of Rusal America. “We remain committed to enabling our customers to play a vital role in the sustainability value chain and to playing an active role in the innovation ecosystem at Neighbourhood 91 in the years ahead.”

