Desktop Metal acquires 3D printed hydraulics pioneer Aidro

Another day, another Desktop Metal acquisition. Today, the additive manufacturing company has announced the acquisition of Aidro, a manufacturer of next-generation 3D printed hydraulic and fluid power systems.

Joining a growing list of companies that have been brought into the Desktop Metal family since January, including EnvisionTEC, Adaptive3D, Aerosint and most recently ExOne, Founder and CEO Ric Fulop said this latest acquisition “advances Desktop Metal’s strategy to support our major OEM customers with proprietary design and application know-how as well as through a combination of best-in-class AM products and high-value parts production.”

Fulop continued: “Aidro brings a talented team with decades of experience in hydraulics and fluid power systems and a passion for leveraging AM to deliver performance advantages to their customers. We’re excited about the acquisition and look forward to advancing AM 2.0 for high-volume production of hydraulics, valves, fluid power systems, and many more end-use parts in development with Aidro.”

The near 40-year-old Italian company specialises in the design and production of valves, manifolds, and various hydraulic components and fluid power systems for a wide range of industries from oil and gas to aerospace and agriculture. In 2017, under the leadership of Aidro CEO and President Valeria Tirelli, the company integrated 3D printing into its production activity and has since invested in a dedicated AM department featuring metal 3D printers, 3D scanning technologies, and ISO9001 and AS/EN9100 certifications. According to Aidro General Manager Alberto Tacconelli, the acquisition is expected to take the company’s “AM capabilities in hydraulics to the next level.”

Tirelli commented: “Additive manufacturing offers benefits unmatched by conventional manufacturing, and once Aidro realised the advantages of leveraging AM, we quickly allocated resources to develop expertise and take advantage of the opportunity.

“This partnership is the next step in our AM evolution, and now, with access to Desktop Metal’s scale and industry-leading AM 2.0 technology portfolio, including its volume production-focused metal binder jetting solutions, we’re thrilled at the growth potential for Aidro.”

Full transaction details have not yet been disclosed.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Join us at TCT 3Sixty, the event for 3D printing and additive manufacturing intelligence, on 28-30th September at NEC, Birmingham, UK, to see AM technology in action and learn from experts and end-users in our CPD-certified conference. Register now for free.