Desktop Metal acquires 3D printing elastomer materials firm Adaptive3D

× Expand Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal has increased its play in the polymer additive manufacturing market through the acquisition of elastomer materials provider Adaptive3D.

Adaptive3D will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Desktop Metal, with founder and CEO Dr Walter Voit set to continue leading the business from its Plano, Texas headquarters.

The acquisition follows last month’s announcement that Desktop Metal’s EnvisionTEC Xtreme 8k DLP printer is now compatible with Adaptive3D’s ToughRubber resins. This family of materials is comprised of the Elastic ToughRubber 90, the Soft ToughRubber and the Damping ToughRubber, all of which are flexible and tough, and can be used to print functional prototypes of end-use parts. These materials are deployed in the consumer, healthcare, transportation, and oil and gas markets, with Desktop Metal considering the company to be a ‘best-in-class’ provider of photoelastomers for additive manufacturing.

By acquiring the company, Desktop Metal says it is advancing its vertical integration strategy to expand its portfolio of material capabilities, while Adaptive3D has seen great opportunity in its new owners’ capacity for scale and channel network.

“The acquisition of Adaptive3D advances Desktop Metal’s vertical strategy to grow our portfolio of materials and expand the high-volume applications supported by our polymer additive manufacturing solutions,” commented Desktop Metal founder and CEO Ric Fulop. “Elastomers and rubber materials are a killer app for additive manufacturing 2.0. Adaptive3D has the best photoelastomer resins in the world. Combining Adaptive3D’s patented and superior elastomer materials with our printers, such as the Xtreme 8K, which lead the industry in throughput, affordability and part quality, will accelerate the adoption of additively manufactured solutions for high-volume, end-use elastomeric parts and products.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Desktop Metal to enable additive manufacturing through our differentiated materials,” added Dr Voit. “This acquisition extends our already strong partnership with EnvisionTEC, enabling us to accelerate our growth into the $129 billion elastomer and flexible foams market waiting for high-volume additive manufacturing elastomer capabilities.”

The acquisition of Adaptive3D is the latest development in a busy few months for Desktop Metal, which has seen the Boston-based firm go public on the New York Stock Exchange, complete the $300m acquisition of EnvisionTEC, set up its Desktop Health business, introduce a new Studio System and launch the Forust subsidiary to deliver 3D printed wooden parts.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.