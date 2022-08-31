Desktop Metal expands lineup for metal binder jet system with Shop System+ and Shop System Pro

× Expand Desktop Metal Shop System

Desktop Metal has announced the addition of two new metal 3D printing platforms to its Shop System series.

The Shop System was first unveiled in 2019, designed to bring metal additive manufacturing to job shops with an affordable, turnkey solution that Desktop Metal claims can achieve up to ten times those of legacy powder bed fusion additive manufacturing technologies.

To this day, more than 20,000 print hours have been logged with the Shop System turnkey solution. The lineup of the platform is now being extended by Desktop Metal with the Shop System+ and the Shop System Pro, with the aim of giving users more flexibility and control over operating costs and machine parameters.

The Shop System+ package will enable high-production users to access Desktop Metal-engineered powders and binders at a discount to MSRP, reducing the running costs of additive manufacturing operations and improving part costs to drive a faster return on investment.

The Shop System Pro offers something slightly different. This package is for high-production users with powder metallurgy expertise who seek to enable specific applications or cost structures by leveraging proprietary or third-party powders alongside optimising running costs.

“Customers love the affordability, quality and reliability of the Shop System, and the Desktop Metal team is excited to expand on this successful platform,” said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal.

Fulop added: “The Shop System has become a global success, and we’ve really taken a sinter-based production process that used to require specialised knowledge and made it accessible on so many levels. In addition to being affordable, our software and controlled powder and binder supply chain have made 3D printing metal parts easy and reliable.”

Desktop Metal recently opened new 3D printing showrooms when it expanded its relationship with SolidCAM to four new countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

