Desktop Metal launches PureSinter Furnace for one-run debinding and sintering of metal parts

Desktop Metal has launched the PureSinter Furnace for high-purity, one-run debinding and sintering of powder metal parts.

Set to be debuted at RAPID + TCT later this month, the PureSinter can process parts produced with metal additive manufacturing technologies, such as Bound Metal Deposition and Binder Jetting, as well as traditional Metal Injection Moulding (MIM) and Press and Sinter manufacturing methods.

Desktop Metal has developed the PureSinter product to address the challenge of contamination in sinter furnaces. Typically, parts are at risk of being contaminated by hydrocarbons and other waste emitted by powdered metal parts, with such contamination building up on walls and surfaces to cause undesirable chemical reactions and furnace reliability complications.

PureSinter has been in development for more than five years and is backed by a patent-pending approach that sees hot walls prevent contamination buildup and an airtight processing environment to ensure efficient waste exist and a higher level or purity. Desktop Metal says PureSinter has undergone extensive testing, which has showed 'little to no' contamination or buildup inside the furnace 'even after hundreds of runs.'

Among the key capabilities of PureSinter are its ability to reach temperatures up to 1,420°C and its compatibility with argon, nitrogen, forming gas, and air. A total of 17 fans and a pop-out ceiling vent help to deliver active, rapid and consistent cooling, while water-cooling features are not required. With an oxygen-tight retort seal, and an efficient cooling system, the PureSinter energy requirements are said to offer a 'dramatic improvement' when compared with other furnaces on the market. Other features include an automated thermal hood lift, touchscreen controls, and 'unparalleled visibility' inside the retort.

In releasing the product to market, Desktop Metal has ensured PureSinter is compatible with all of Desktop Metal's metal printer platforms and binders, and has validated 14 metal powder and DM binder combinations for use on the platform. These include stainless steels, tool steels, superalloys, and reactive metals, such as titanium. Additional material validations are said to be underway.

“Rather than trying to simply mitigate the factors that lead to poor performance in an all-in-one debinding and sintering furnace, we have eliminated them with an innovative all-new design,” said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. “This is the first product from Desktop Metal aimed at manufacturers using both Additive Manufacturing and traditional manufacturing methods.

“We have put the PureSinter through a prolonged period of testing to rigorously verify our new design, and it has exceeded all expectations. PureSinter is an exemplary demonstration of the innovation for which Desktop Metal and our engineers are known. We believe this furnace will revolutionise sinter-based AM and the traditional furnace industry.”

The Desktop Metal PureSinter Furnace, along with metal parts sintered in the PureSinter Furnace, will be on display June 25-27 in Los Angeles at RAPID + TCT, North America’s largest additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing event.