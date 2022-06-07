Desktop Metal qualifies 925 sterling silver as it steps up play in jewellery sector

× Expand Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal has announced the qualification of 925 sterling silver on its P-1 and P-50 Production System machines.

The material is expected to open up applications in the jewellery and luxury goods markets, with watches, belt buckles and decorative handbag hardware posited as potential applications. Desktop Metal is also fast-tracking the development of additional precious metal alloys in 2022, with 18K yellow gold and rose gold on the roadmap.

Through its ETEC (formerly EnvisionTEC) subsidiary, Desktop Metal has deep relations with several jewellery producers – including Stuller, Shinola and Swarovski – and is now targeting the sector with its metal 3D printing offering.

“The qualification of precious metals for direct 3D printing on high-speed binder jetting systems is a major milestone for the jewellery and luxury goods industry,” commented Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. “All the design freedom and customisation of 3D printing can now be delivered directly at high volumes without all of the labour associated with traditional manufacturing processes. What’s more, this new direct 3D printing innovation builds on the established legacy of our ETEC brand, which has been a leader in 3D printers for lost-wax casting models for more than a decade — making us the unparalleled leader in comprehensive additive manufacturing solutions for the jewellery and luxury goods market.”

Alongside the qualification of 925 sterling silver, the company has also announced partnerships with Formula 3D Corporation (founded by Christian Tse) in the US and Neoshapes for international clientele. Formula 3D Corporation offers designers and manufacturers an end-to-end workflow for the 3D printing of precious metals and has adopter the Production System P-1 machine, while Neoshapes also offers an end-to-end workflow approach, as well as consultancy services, and last year invested in several ExOne InnoventPro systems.

Both of these collaborations aim to enable the luxury goods and jewellery markets to adopt metal binder jetting processes to produce end-use parts in precious metals, steels and more.

“Desktop Metal’s Production System adds extraordinary value to our existing jewellery manufacturing processes, increasing efficiency of production, getting new designs to market faster, and offering our customers greater versatility and multiple styling options. We can actually print in precious metals in two hours what we do in two days with casting,” offered Tse.

“Binder jetting opens up new perspectives for the luxury industry, even more now with the qualification of precious metal alloys, giving further leverage to develop and produce creative products from a single file, leaping forward into the digital supply chain. The time to market for new creative products is also reduced considerably, allowing brands to better meet demand while maintaining minimal inventories,” added Stéphane Vigié, Neoshapes Co-founder.

Desktop Metal technology will be exhibited this week at TCT 3Sixty by UK reseller Matsuura.

