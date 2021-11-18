EOS acquires stake in Austrian metal material company

× Expand Metalpine Dr. Martin Dopler, Gerald Pöllmann/beide Metalpine; Sascha Rudolph, EOS; Andreas Rohrseitz/hightech metal investment GmbH.

EOS is to team up with Metalpine to jointly develop sustainable metal powders after acquiring a stake in the company.

The Austrian start-up, which has extensive experience in the manufacture of metallic products, has developed an atomisation technology specially designed for 3D printing powders. By partnering with EOS and tapping into the company’s materials, process and system development expertise, the company is confident it will deliver sustainable and economically efficient powder products.

Much of the development work will take place at Metalpine’s recently opened production centre in Graz, which is said to meet the highest demands in terms of operating efficiency and environmental protection, while also enabling efficient scaling. The common goal of the partners is to leverage this capability to expand the application potential of additive manufacturing.

“The technology and the team at Metalpine excited us from the very first moment,” commented Sascha Rudolph, Senior Vice President EOS Metal Materials at EOS. “We can now offer our customers even more powerful and sustainable solutions in the interplay between our industrial 3D printing process and the metal powder production used for this purpose. The Metalpine process enables a whole new dimension of flexibility and is consistently geared towards the application field of 3D printing. The systems are particularly compact, can be quickly set up for new materials and are so low in emissions that they can also be operated in metropolitan areas without hesitation. We see a lot of common development potential and look forward to working with a highly motivated and professional team.”

“The industrialised production process produces uniquely spherical, non-porous and virtually satellite-free metal powder,” added Gerald Pöllmann, Metalpine CEO. We are very happy to be able to convert our materials into outstanding components through the joint work with the competent EOS team and to make the future of additive manufacturing more sustainable.

