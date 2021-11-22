EOS unveils highest strength aluminium 3D printing alloy to date

× Expand Wheel carrier 3D printed in EOS Aluminium Al2139 AM (Source: EOS)

EOS has announced the addition of a new material to its metal 3D printing portfolio, which promises to “significantly reduce part weight” and deliver “more cost-effective production.”

EOS Aluminium Al2139 AM is said to be the the additive manufacturing (AM) company’s highest strength aluminium alloy to date and will initially be made available for the EOS M 290 platform in early 2022, with other EOS DMLS systems set to follow.

The material offers high-performance under elevated temperatures up to 200ºC, good corrosion resistance, and increased strength properties, allowing users to produce lighter parts without compromising on strength, a feature EOS says will appeal to manufacturers in aviation, transportation, racing and the space industries.

The material benefits from a single-step heat treatment process which EOS says can save companies up to 88% in active heat treatment time. Once treated, Al2139 AM achieves a yield and tensile strength around 500 MPa (megapascal), and parts can then undergo electropolishing and anodising processes.

Sascha Rudolph, Senior Vice President EOS Metal Materials said: “At EOS we are constantly striving to improve the performance of our customer’s manufactured parts, whilst reducing the amount of material needed and streamlining production processes. EOS Aluminium Al2139 AM is a culmination of those efforts to put new materials innovations in the hands of manufacturers.”

The announcement was made during Formnext last week where the company also revealed the acquisition of a stake in Austrian metal materials company Metalpine in a bid to jointly develop sustainable metal powders.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.