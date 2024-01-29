Eplus3D & Scheftner partner to advance metal 3D printing in the dental field

× Expand Eplus3D/Scheftner GmbH

Chinese 3D printer manufacturer Eplus3D has announced a partnership with Scheftner GmbH as they aim to ‘reshape’ the dental and metal additive manufacturing industries.

Scheftner specialises in the development of medical-grade metal powders for laser powder bed fusion/selective laser melting technologies and believes by working with Eplus3D it can better service the dental industry.

By combining its materials expertise with Eplus3D’s hardware portfolio, Scheftner is aiming to provide ‘innovative, high quality solutions' to the dental industry, leaning on their respective expertise to ensure patient and user safety as required by the Medical Device Regulation. In particular, Scheftner says, compliance with the requirements for mechanical properties according to DIN EN ISO 22674 is ensured thanks to the customised settings for the Scheftner products.

Across its various product ranges, Scheftner focuses on non-precious metals, developing powders, metal alloys and metal milling discs through three different ranges. Within its additive manufacturing powder offering, the company provides a cobalt chrome powder and a titanium powder, which have both been developed for the additive manufacture of denture products. Eplus3D, meanwhile, has an extensive range of SLM 3D printers, with the EP-M150 machine targeted specifically at dental users. This machine has a build volume of 150 x 100 mm and takes around 5.5 hours to print around 220 crowns or 8 hours to print a full plate of partials.

As the two companies come together, they promise to ‘improve product quality and increased productivity,’ while setting ‘new quality and safety standards.’

A press release announcing the partnership read: “Eplus3D and Scheftner GmbH, through this forward-thinking partnership, lead the way in these industries. Interested parties are encouraged to contact the companies for more information on available products and services. Plans are underway to extend this rigorous validation to more products, expanding the range of solutions offered.”