EWI adopts SPEE3D cold spray metal 3D printing tech to explore replacement parts

Engineering services company EWI is to install SPEE3D’s WarpSPEE3D metal 3D printing system at its Buffalo Manufacturing Works facility in New York.

EWI is set to add the WarpSPEE3D machine to its new Cold Spray Center of Excellence, which will be used to ‘advance knowledge and capability within the field’ to enable the application of cold spray technology within a range of manufacturing industries.

The company has been providing engineering services since 1984, leveraging a range of subtractive technologies and gradually exploring additive processes through its adoption of Direct Energy Deposition and laser powder bed fusion metal technologies.

Having now invested in SPEE3D’s cold spray metal 3D printing offering, EWI is set to explore ‘cost-effective replacement parts that can be deployed outside of research.’ The technology, which is being put to use by the Australian Armed Forces, was selected because of its ability to manufacture parts at low cost and speed. Per SPEE3D, the WarpSPEE3D machine is capable of printing large metal parts up to 40kg in weight at speeds of 100 grams per minute. SPEE3D will work closely with EWI to support application development and mature the technology into a ‘more reliable, repeatable and reasonable capability from a cost perspective.’

“EWI looks forward to using the WarpSPEE3D technology to identify and accelerate the successful application of cold spray solutions across various manufacturing industries,” commented Howie Marotto, EWI AM Business Director.

“We look forward to seeing how EWI uses our technology to overcome various industry challenges at their new research centre,” added SPEE3D CTO Steve Camilleri.

