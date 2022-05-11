Farsoon launches new dual-laser metal 3D printing system

× Expand Farsoon

Farsoon has announced the launch of the FS200Mx2 metal 3D printing platform in the AMEA and North American markets.

The machine is Farsoon’s latest addition to its medium-sized metal laser powder bed fusion portfolio and is equipped with a dual 500-watt laser configuration and a 425 x 230 x 300 mm build volume. It is said to be suited for medium to high volume metal series production and prototypes.

With its dual-laser scanning technology and advanced calibration algorithms, Farsoon believes the FS200Mx2 offers one of the highest build rate volumes in its class. The dual laser configuration helps to boost productivity, while the advanced calibration algorithms precisely control both lasers’ operations to achieve intelligent distribution of laser uptime. A softened laser overlapping area for more uniformed properties, while the machine is also able to integrate multiple scanning strategies of different layer thicknesses in a single build according to application needs. Users can also tailor the machine’s process parameters thanks to the FS200Mx2’s open architecture.

Other features of the FS200Mx2 are an integrated, two-stage filter module, a filtration system that can last up to 1500 hours depending on the material used, and an advanced gas flow layout and unique recoater blade which help to achieve uniform part properties throughout the build platform. In-chamber cameras facilitate in-process monitoring, including monitoring of the recoater to analyse each layer in real-time. The machine also has a high-efficiency top-feed powder system, which is said to include a powder refill unit that can be easily docked and a sensor to alert the operator when material runs low.

“Farsoon’s FS200M is a high-value proposition metal system in pursuit of productivity, cost-efficiency and ease-of-use for a wide range of industrial applications,” commented Don Xu, Director of Farsoon Global Business Group and Managing Director of Farsoon Americas Corp. “The rectangular build chamber is well suited for fabrication of large parts which favour one axis, such as applications in aerospace, automotive and tooling.”

Farsoon has said the FS200Mx2 is now open for early adopter programme application. The company will exhibit at RAPID+TCT next week, where it will be able to discuss the new platform, on Booth #2331.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

See the latest additive manufacturing and 3D printing developments in person by joining us at RAPID + TCT in Detroit on 17-19th May and at TCT 3Sixty in Birmingham, UK on 8-9th June.