Farsoon metal 3D printing technology used to develop golf club head in Japan

Japanese lifestyle golf brand Designer has unveiled a new 3D printed titanium golf club head, manufactured using Farsoon’s FS200M metal 3D printing system.

The use of 3D printing technology has allowed Designer ‘the possibility to innovate, design and produce top-of-the-line club heads’. In the development of the product, the company was keen to meet the requirements of golfers seeking ‘ultimate performance in distance, accuracy and stability with greater forgiveness.’

To that end, Designer employed the FS200M dual-laser metal 3D printer, which is said to have delivered a cost per part reduction of around 70% compared to the conventional method of manufacture. It also allowed Designer to leverage a customised multi-layer thickness parameter to take advantage of higher productivity.

In combination with the FS200M system, an ultra-strong customised alloy material was used to deliver a lightweight but strong club head. Previously, the club head had been manufactured with a conventional stainless-steel grade but with the additively manufactured product, Designer believes it has created a club head with ‘high-speed impact surface with enhanced ductility and strength’.

With 3D printing, Designer also enjoyed faster design iteration and verification cycles, which allowed the company to explore different weights, shapes and self-supporting internal structures. When it came to manufacturing the club head, Designer was also able to produce the part in one piece, instead of assembling the toe, face, sole, crown, heel and hosel components.

In terms of performance, Designer suggests that the club head integrates ‘many aerodynamic features’ to allow wind to flow faster and smother over the integrated geometries, reducing drag while increasing head stability and speed. It also believes it has achieved a more pleasant sound on impact.