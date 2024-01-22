FIT AG to support adoption of Meltio's DED 3D printing technology in DACH region

Meltio

German additive manufacturing integrator FIT AG has been appointed as Meltio’s service bureau in the DACH region.

Meltio says the company will be a key contributor to the development of applications of its direct energy deposition (DED) technology in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

As an additive manufacturing integrator, FIT AG works to provide accessible and affordable metal 3D printing services to a variety of industries, with metal powder bed fusion, electron beam melting, wire arc additive manufacturing and cold spray 3D printing all currently included within its portfolio. Meltio’s wire laser metal deposition (LMD) technology has been incorporated into this offering after ‘verifying its various advantages.’

Now, FIT AG will work to support the adoption of Meltio’s wire LMD technology throughout the DACH region, while also supporting the improvement and advancement of the technology. Meltio’s wire LMD process uses commodity welding wire to produce parts, with weld beads being stacked on top of one another when introduced into a laser-generated meltpool. FIT AG is said to see this technology as ‘the missing link’ between selective laser melting and wire arc additive manufacturing, and has thus sought to represent Meltio in the DACH region.

“We are thrilled to be working with FIT AG and KnowHow Wilhelms as this collaboration between us serves as a great indicator of how Meltio’s partner ecosystem is evolving,” commented Moisés Moza Sanchez, Sales Manager in DACH region at Meltio. “Together, we will be able to cater to the ever-growing interest in Meltio’s technology and its applications. As well as by leveraging FIT’s knowledge, we will be able to further develop the adoption of Meltio unique wire-laser metal additive manufacturing for different industries.”

“The laser DED wire technology by Meltio is what appears to be an ideal enhancement of our inventory AM technologies,” added Carl Fruth, founder and CEO of FIT AG. “We see fantastic opportunities here to develop ground-breaking new applications all along with our customers.”