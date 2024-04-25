GE Additive rebrands as Colibrium Additive; Concept Laser & Arcam brands to be retired

× Expand Colibrium Additive

GE Additive has rebranded as Colibrium Additive, after GE split into three public companies earlier this month.

GE Aerospace, GE Vernova and GE HealthCare are all now operating as standalone companies, with Colibrium Additive falling under the umbrella of the former.

Colibrium Additive is a name derived from the words ‘collaborative’ and ‘equilibrium’ and is said to reflect ‘the company’s expertise, standing shoulder to shoulder with customers every step of the way on their additive journey, and delivering reliable and scalable manufacturing outcomes.’

As part of the brand transition, Colibrium Additive has confirmed that both the Concept Laser and Arcam EBM legacy brands will be retired. These two companies were acquired by GE in 2016, leading to the launch of GE Additive. The AP&C powder business has also undergone ‘a minor brand refresh’ which includes the addition of the attribution line, ‘a Colibrium Additive business’.

“We were ready for a change. GE becoming three standalone companies provided an ideal opportunity to review our corporate identity,” said Shaun Wootton, Head of Communications at Colibrium Additive. “Our new name and brand identity are both modern and dynamic. Both were designed to reflect our focus and company values, the pace of change in the additive industry, while accruing to GE Aerospace’s overall brand identity.”

“While we are changing our name, we maintain our unwavering focus on our customers, quality, and reliability,” added Alexander Schmitz, CEO of Colibrium Additive. “We will continue to lead the additive manufacturing industry from the front and positively disrupt it.”