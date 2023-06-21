GKN Aerospace commissions Cell 3 laser metal deposition with wire 3D printing system

× Expand JASON JANIK

GKN Aerospace has commissioned its directed energy deposition additive manufacturing cell as part of its new Global Technology Center in Texas, USA.

The company describes Cell 3 as the ‘next step in pushing the boundaries of large-scale additive manufacturing of titanium aircraft structures’ through the laser metal deposition with wire (LMD-w) process.

Last year, GKN Aerospace unveiled a 2.5 metre milestone titanium structure developed with the Cell 2 iteration of its flagship LMD-w technology, but Cell 3 is said to enable the development of five-metre titanium components using the LMD-w process. The Cell 3 is equipped with a 20kw laser, up to 10-axes of motion, an inert environment of nearly 12,000 cubic metres, and two-sided or rotary deposition. It also boasts a max 5.6 x 2.5 m substrate size.

“Cell 3 will create opportunities to deliver a whole new level of additively manufactured titanium components to sizes needed for safety-critical air and space structures,” commented Shawn Black, GKN Aerospace’s President of Defence. “We are very excited to bring this new equipment to our current line of product development LMD-w cells in the US. This will accelerate the introduction of our technology into production while helping to support the US supply chain and reducing reliance on foreign-sourced materials.

“LMD-w is a game-changer and a more sustainable alternative for production in a wide range of civil and defence structures. The method has shown its proficiencies in producing components faster and with significantly reduced lead times. We also look forward to expanding this technology’s role in sustainability and efficiencies through additional collaborations with customers and universities.”

