Holo announces release of H200 metal 3D printing system

× Expand Holo HOLO - 1 Holo's H200 production printer.

Metal additive manufacturing firm Holo has announced the release of its H200 production printer.

Equipped with Holo’s PureForm lithographic, high-resolution technology, the H200 production printer is said to enable high-volume manufacturing with dimensional accuracy and surface finish.

Over the past nine months, Holo has been leveraging the H200 machine to supply complex metal parts. These parts are said to exhibit detail as fine as 50µm and maintain tight tolerances within +/-25µm or +/-0.1% on a dimension. Holo also says the final parts match the surface smoothness of commercial metal injection moulding parts, with a roughness of 1-3µm Ra, helping to eliminate the need for additional machining or polishing.

Thanks to its quick printing of complex geometries, Holo also believes the machine will help customers scale. A dental abutment application, for example, was said to be printed at a rate of eight seconds per part across part runs of hundreds of parts.

So far, the material offering for the H200 productuon printer includes 17-4PH and 316L stainless steel, as well as pure copper, with Inconel and Ti-64 next in the roadmap. All commercial materials, Holo says, meet the MPIF-35 specifications.

× Expand Holo Dental abutment application.

“True to CAD from Holo’s technology means that our H200 system produces MIM-quality parts without the mould,” commented Holo Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Arian Aghababaie, PhD. “For most applications, our technology does not require parts to go through any post-machining or polishing; it sinters parts to spec for a first-time-right approach suited for demanding, high-volume end-use applications.”

Holo is said to have produced over 10,000 parts with its PureForm technology, moving through multiple generations of its hardware systems before introducing the H200 to market.

“We are thrilled for customers to gain access to the H200,” added Holo CEO Hal Zarem, PhD. “Production volumes of parts in fields like surgical instruments will be within reach, finally fulfilling the promise of additive manufacturing as a scalable, production-ready suite.”

Key specs of the H200 include:

● Build volume up to 244 x 195 x 200 mm

● Resolution down to 50µm features

● Onboard software

● Compatible with standard MIM furnaces, 240V

● No hazardous powder handling / inert atmosphere setup required