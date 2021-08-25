Holo secures Series B funding and expands metal 3D printing technology into new material markets

× Expand Holo Dental abutment with printed functional M1.4 thread.

Metal additive manufacturing company Holo has attracted investment from two new sources as it launches its PureForm technology in copper, stainless steels and other metals.

The company, which was spun out of Autodesk in 2017, launched its PureForm metal 3D printing technology in pure copper via a service offering earlier this year, and has now expanded the metal materials it can work with while also raising more funds through its Series B investment round. Lam Capital, the venture group of Lam Research, and Atreides Management, a long-term oriented crossover fund, are the latest to give Holo their financial backing, after Prelude Ventures, Tao Capital Advisors and Lightspeed Venture Partners had already invested.

Having now closed its Series B funding round, in which all three existing investors contributed, Holo is planning to ‘grow aggressively’ in 2021 and 2022 by doubling the size of the company, accelerating the development of its 3,000 cm3/hr high throughout production system and further expanding its materials portfolio.

Rendering of ring and setting designed by Diamond Center Wales that takes advantage of the design innovations enabled by PureForm.

Since formally announcing its launch to market earlier this year, Holo has already established itself in several metal markets by enabling applications in the electrical components, jewellery, medical and dental industries. These applications include fine-featured micro inductor coils built with 400µm strands; high-end custom jewellery pieces for Diamond Center Wales; stainless steel biopsy scoops with sharp point features down to 20µm; and dental abutments with printed functional threads that hold a 200µm pitch.

“We’ve been blown away by the resolution and surface quality of the parts Holo can produce and are excited to explore the direct metal printing of jewellery with them,” commented Simon Evans, Senior Manager of Diamond Center Wales. “Leveraging the design freedom of additive and the fine features of PureForm will allow us to create truly unique, custom pieces for our clients that couldn’t be made using other manufacturing processes.”

Holo sees PureForm’s ability to produce complex parts with fine features, which are difficult or impossible to do with traditional techniques, as one of the technology’s key advantages. In doing so, the company believes it will also help its customers produce parts at lower costs. It is these qualities that has led Lam Capital and co to invest in the company.

“We believe Holo’s approach to metal additive manufacturing has great potential,” offered Lam Capital Managing Director Faran Nouri. “Additive manufacturing is an important part of our development and innovation strategy and this funding aligns with Lam Capital’s mission to invest in forward thinking companies that can help address today’s most challenging problems.”

