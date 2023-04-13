IMI Critical Engineering installs new 3D printer from SLM Solutions at South Korea facility

× Expand IMI Critical Engineering

IMI Critical Engineering has enhanced its additive manufacturing capabilities with the installation of a new SLM 280 PS (Production Series) 3D printer from SLM Solutions at its facility in Paju City, Gyeonggi Province. The facility took delivery of the system in December 2022, and integrated it into production in February 2023, following an internal qualification process.

The system is now used to 3D print control valve components such as IMI Critical Engineering’s patented DRAG technology disk stack and seat baskets.

“When using conventional subtractive manufacturing methods to produce disk stacks, the process involves machining disks from sheet raw materials, resulting in an extensive amount of material wastage due to the manufacturing process,” said Chungduk Suh, APAC President at IMI Critical Engineering. “Expanding into 3D printing was a logical next step for us, as we continuously seek to improve the efficiency and sustainability of our facilities. By utilising metal powder in the printing process, we have optimised our material use and significantly reduced scrap waste, resulting in increased manufacturing productivity.

“This new process will reduce lead times by two weeks or more, and we are keen to pass the benefits associated with faster delivery onto our customers. The fact that the 3D printing process cuts out several steps required by traditional manufacturing will help us to maintain a competitive edge.”

By expanding its in-house 3D printing capabilities, IMI Critical Engineering Korea says it will be able to offer additional, advanced engineering solutions available to both local and overseas markets. The company says that the printer will enhance the benefits of the existing Retrofit3D solution.

Suh added: “With the installation of this new 3D printer, the team will be looking to increase both the diversity and volume of parts produced at our Korea facility and provide a local, reactive, and efficient engineering resource to our customer base in the APAC region and beyond.”

