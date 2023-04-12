SLM Solutions and Danish Technological Institute to co-develop new metal AM process parameters

× Expand SLM Solutions

The Danish Technological Institute (DTI) is to develop new and fast process parameters for SLM Solutions' metal additive manufacturing systems, after the two organisations extended their collaboration.

DTI is a leading research and technology institute, with 3D printed components in a range of metal and polymer materials offered from its facilities in Aarhus. Using its recently acquired SLM 280 2.0, DTI will initially work to develop new process parameters for stainless steel 316L and copper alloy CuCr1Zr, with the partnership potentially extending to include machines such as the NXG XII 600.

According to the partners, the material development work will create new application opportunities for advanced components, where electrical and thermal conductivity are crucial (CuCr1Zr) and where strength is required (316L).

The new parameters DTI is working on will allow CuCr1Zr to be printed in varying layer thicknesses, while maintaining high electrical conductivities up to 300 MPa tensile strength with up to 92% IACS after heat treatment. For stainless steel 316L, meanwhile, DTI is looking to develop faster process parameters that enable the printing of components at a lower price, while still maintaining good mechanical properties and excellent corrosion resistance.

“The collaboration with SLM Solutions is extremely interesting for us,” commented DTI Business Manager Ellen M. J. Hedegaard. “With SLM Solutions’ expertise in special alloys for additive manufacturing, this collaboration gives us a unique insight into future possibilities.”

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with DTI on high-productivity solutions for 316L and CuCr1Zr,” added Christoph Wangenheim, Head of Additive Material Products & Development at SLM Solutions. “DTI will follow the SLM Solutions standards of material development and qualification, enabling us to provide material parameters of the same high quality as any other new SLM material parameter.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.