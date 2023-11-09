Linde collaborates with Ariane on 3D printing of copper rocket engine parts

× Expand Linde/Ariane Group Ariane Group copper 3D printed rocket combustion chamber

Linde has announced it is collaborating with Ariane Group on an additive manufacturing (AM) research project focused on the production of copper alloy parts for engine combustion chambers in future heavy-lift rockets.

The industrial gases leader says its bespoke gas mixture ADDvance Laser230 and unique oxygen control system ADDvance O2 precision, will be used by the French aerospace company to test high-quality printed copper components for space.

“Linde is very proud to be collaborating with Ariane on this project to improve the additive manufacturing process,” said Pierre Forêt, Associate Director, Additive Manufacturing, Linde. “Cooperating with world-leading partners like Ariane is at the core of our innovation culture.”

The reflective nature of copper has traditionally made it a challenging material to 3D print with in laser-based AM processes. While a higher laser intensity can be applied to counteract this, the part and process can be at risk of overheating or oxidation. Linde’s alloy agnostic ADDvance Laser230 is designed to optimise print outcomes for laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) processes. Using a proprietary blend of argon and helium, it helps mitigate fumes and spatter formation and accelerate cycle times, making the printing process more reliable and reducing cost per part. The addition of ADDvance O2 precision in the printing process will ensure that a maximum oxygen level as low as 10ppm will only remain in the print chamber. This extremely low residual oxygen level ensures that overheating and oxidation is mitigated, enabling more efficient printing, without the need to wait for layers to cool down.

“To ensure the competitiveness of future launcher engines, improved additive manufacturing processes are a key factor, enabling reduced manufacturing costs and improved lead times while maintaining the non-negotiable quality and reliability that has made Ariane an industry leader,” said Mathias Palm, Process Specialist, Ariane Group. “We are confident that Linde’s gas expertise will contribute to optimising the additive manufacturing process.”

Earlier this year, Ariane Group began working with Oerlikon to 3D print a set of heat management components for its new Ariane 6 rocket launcher, which is expected to play a key role in Europe's space exploration, earth observation, telecommunications, and national security.

Linde is at Formnext in Frankfurt this week where it is presenting industrial gas products geared towards the additive manufacturing industry.