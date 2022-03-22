Linde to open small-scale metal powder atomiser lab to assess gas parameters

× Expand Linde

Industrial gas and energy company Linde has announced the development of a dedicated laboratory to advance the understanding of the parameters and behaviour of atmospheric gases used in the manufacture of metal powders.

The company is opening the new lab in response to a growing demand for novel metal powders as additive manufacturing processes have themselves made significant advances. For the atomisation of metals to create additive manufacturing powders, it can be a challenge to maintain a large volume of gas under high pressure and high temperatures. When factors such as metal type and gas composition are added to the equation, to analyse the variable parameters requires advanced equipment, expertise and reliable gas supply.

Due to become operational in mid-2022, the lab will be a smaller scale version (1.60 metres high) of a typical atomiser with specially adapted windows, lighting, high-speed cameras and schlieren imaging, which will allow for surveillance and data capture of each gas parameter change. Rather than rely on the introduction of molten metal, data from the simulated process will be used to provide evidence of gas behaviour under certain conditions. Parameters to be assessed at the lab include gas type, volume of gas, pressure and temperature, with the miniature atomiser able to rapidly switch over to analyse hundreds of combinations within minutes.

Linde believes the introduction of this laboratory will allow it to develop new technologies that improve the yield and process stability of the atomisation process. The company will also look to partner with powder manufacturers and OEMs to help them test gas behaviours on the test bench, before scaling up their results on larger atomisers.

“As demand grows for new metal powders, more research into the parameters of the gases which are integral to their manufacture is needed to ensure their role is optimised,” commented Pierre Forêt, Associate Director Additive Manufacturing, Linde. “Linde’s new laboratory will be the only one of its kind and is testament to Linde’s status as the leading authority on gases for additive manufacturing.”

