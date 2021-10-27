MacLean Additive purchases SLM Solutions 280 3.0 metal 3D printer for tooling production

× Expand SLM Solutions

MacLean Additive, a start-up division of MacLean Fogg Component Solutions, has invested in an SLM 280 3.0 Production Series metal 3D printer from SLM Solutions.

Set to be installed in a MacLean Additive design and manufacturing centre in the Detroit metropolitan area, the SLM 280 3.0 will support the company’s tooling production.

MacLean Fogg Component Solutions is among the 100 largest automotive suppliers in North America and has used SLM Solutions’ 3D printing technology to produce tooling components in its Formetrix L-40 steel powder for the motor industry and others. The Formetrix L-40 steel powder is a patented material that MacLean Additive says is easy to print and has ‘excellent core properties’, such as a hardness of 46 to 52 HRC and a ductility of >10% elongation. This material is easily printable on a range of metal laser powder bed fusion machines and will be paired with the SLM 280 3.0 to produce hundreds of 3D printed tools annually.

“Some of the most innovative use cases for Formetrix L-40 powder were developed and printed using SLM machines,” commented MacLean Additive Vice President and General Manager Greg Rizzo. “This proven performance made SLM machines the perfect fit for our initial production product lines.”

“We’re excited to partner with MacLean Additive on the industrialisation and growth of their 3D metal printing product lines,” added SLM Solutions CEO Sam O’Leary. “Success with another innovative powder like Formetrix L-40 tool steel adds to the already impressive list of materials validated and proven on SLM machines. We look forward to the mutual growth of Formetrix L-40 powder usage and the rapid adoption of SLM Solutions technology.”

