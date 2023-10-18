Markforged launches new versions of H13 Tool Steel and D2 Tool Steel filaments for Metal X 3D printing system

× Expand Markforged

Markforged has announced new versions of its H13 Tool Steel and D2 Tool Steel filaments for its Metal X 3D printing system.

The new filaments are reformulations of Markforged’s most popular tool steels, with both materials having an updated binder that is said to result in more flexible and less brittle filament.

Markforged says that these new materials improve quality of life and printer performance for its customers, while also enabling future print modes that increase the breadth of applications the Metal X can support.

Both the updated H13 and D2 Tool Steel spools can be loaded in an unheated Metal X chamber, helping to reduce start-up and material changeover time. The new spools also contain 400cc of material, which is twice as much as the older versions, to allow for more printing to be done before a change of spool is required.

Markforged launched the H13 Tool Steel in December 2018, with the D2 Tool Steel among the materials to follow after. With these materials, Markforged has been able to facilitate the development of industrial applications like metal forming tools, injection moulds, and hardened inserts for fixtures.