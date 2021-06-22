Markforged launches Metal X Gen 2 and X7 Field Edition 3D printing systems

× Expand Markforged Markforged Metal X Gen 2.

Markforged has launched the second generation of its Metal X 3D printing platform along with a software update that helps manufacturers overcome supply chain challenges.

The company has also announced the introduction of the X7 Field Edition platform, designed for tactical response to inventory challenges in remote location and being used by the US Marine Corps XFAB programme. Metal X Gen 2 and the Next Day Metal software update, which is compatible with both versions of the Metal X, are available immediately, while the X7 FE system will ship in the autumn of 2021.

Markforged says it has brought these products to market to allow manufacturers to recover faster when parts break, operate with less hands-on inventory and minimise equipment downtime. The Metal X Gen 2 system is said to feature a number of new hardware developments, such as door position sensors, additional chamber insulation and an external seven-inch touchscreen, to make the machine more energy and time efficient. Teaming this system with the Next Day Metal over-the-air software update, is said to increase speeds by up to two times and make wash and dry times more accurate. Markforged believes the software update will be a key component for manufacturers looking to scale additive manufacturing operations and maximise the time-saving benefits of 3D printing.

Angus 3D Solutions, a Scottish service provider, has been working with Markforged’s metal 3D printing technology for several years and has been able to reduce the turnaround time for a tight-clearance wrench prototype in three days instead of three weeks with its Metal X system. Though already saving around £18,000 in shipping costs and avoiding unplanned downtime for the end user’s operations, there is a belief that Next Day Metal could help produce the same part overnight.

“The Metal X system has been an important part of our business since we first began using it,” commented Andy Simpson, Managing Director of Angus 3D Solutions. “Our customers rely on us to produce speciality parts that can be time-consuming to make and expensive to ship quickly. Our Markforged Metal X printer enables us to fulfil orders in a fast and timely fashion. Next Day Metal unlocks a new level of potential for us to scale our metal printing business and satisfy customer needs on even quicker turnarounds.”

× Expand Markforged Markforged X7 FE.

Markforged has also made efforts to enhance its composite 3D printing offering with the X7 Field Edition, a ruggedised, field-deployable 3D printer that is equipped with a rotomolded high-impact polyethylene Pelican case to protect it during transportation through harsh environments. The case contains all the tools, spare parts and materials required for maintenance and repair operations in the field, while Markforged says the unit can be dropped into harsh environments and be printing within two minutes. The company believes the X7 FE will enable organisations like the US Marine Corps to reinvent the way they tackle supply chain challenges.

“Manufacturers are up against many challenges in today’s market – from supply chain challenges like rising supply costs and shipping delays to increased pressure from the market to innovate faster and stay ahead of the competition,” commented Shai Terem, President and CEO of Markforged. “Since Markforged shipped our first printer, we’ve been committed to quality and continuous improvement, always looking for simpler, smarter and more robust ways to empower our customers to build anything they can imagine. The addition of the Metal X Gen 2, Next Day Metal and the X7 FE to our Digital Forge are important steps towards reinventing manufacturing today so that we are all more resilient tomorrow anywhere in the world.”

