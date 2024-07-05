McLaren Automotive to use Divergent Technologies DAPS system to additively manufacture supercar chassis

McLaren Automotive has entered a multi-year collaboration with Divergent Technologies to further develop the use of additive manufacturing to enhance vehicle performance, sustainability, and production efficiency.

Divergent’s approach to the design and manufacturing of complex structures will, according to a McLaren Automotive press release, allow McLaren to integrate new and more complex designs into its vehicle architecture. It also expects to achieve better manufacturing efficiencies and a more sustainable supply chain.

Through the collaboration, McLaren Automotive will utilise the Divergent Adaptive Production System to additively manufacture chassis components for its next-gen supercars. This will help to reduce the weight and improve the dynamic performance of its supercars.

“We’re excited to work with Divergent who, like McLaren, have demonstrated a commitment to manufacturing and engineering innovation,” said Michael Leiters, CEO of McLaren Automotive. “This technology will help us to further reduce weight in our complex structures, which will ultimately benefit the driving experience of our customers and support McLaren’s mission to push the boundaries of performance.”

“Our collaboration speaks to McLaren’s commitment to adopting the highest performance technology to push the envelope on customer experience, added Kevin Czinger, CEO of Divergent Technologies. “DAPS offers automotive manufacturers the means to harness computing power to deliver fully optimised, digitally manufactured structures with unparalleled design freedom.”

McLaren Automotive is the latest user of Divergent's DAPS system to be announced by the manufacturing firm, after Aston Martin and General Atomics Aeronautical System.