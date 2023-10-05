Meltio announces Precise Trading as official sales partner in GCC region metal 3D printing market

× Expand Meltio

Meltio has announced that PRECISE Trading LLC will play a key role in the distribution and support of the Meltio metal 3D printing solutions in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region market, which comprises of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, as an official sales partner.

PRECISE will focus on building a supportive ecosystem for Meltio’s technology in the GCC region, partnering and driving business opportunities alongside technology centres, tooling machine companies, robotic integrators, academia and industry according to Meltio.

“We’re thrilled to introduce this innovative LMD technology to the Middle East for the first time. This opens up a world of technological solutions to meet our customers’ diverse needs in metal 3D printing,” said a spokesperson from PRECISE.

Francisco González, Sales Manager for EMEA at Meltio said: “We are thrilled to be working with companies like PRECISE as their expertise as well as customer-centric approach are exactly what are looking for when incorporating partners in the Meltio partner ecosystem. Together, we will be able to cater to the ever-growing needs of the GCC market for, and ease the adoption of metal additive manufacturing.”

PRECISE is a founding member of the Dubai 3D Printing Strategic Alliance. The company offers technologies in 3D printing and 3D scanning through partnering with brands, consumables, services, and technical support through the GCC region with offices in the UAE and in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In September 2023, Meltio announced the Meltio Robot Cell, a new turnkey metal 3D printing solution to boost the performance of an industrial robotic arm in a safer, more reliable and accurate way according to the company.