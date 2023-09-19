Meltio launches 'plug & play' robotic arm solution for industrial metal 3D printing

× Expand Meltio Meltio Robot Cell

Meltio has announced the Meltio Robot Cell, a turnkey metal 3D printing solution to boost the performance of an industrial robotic arm in a safer, more reliable and accurate way says the company. Meltio says this is achieved by controlling the process with the recently launched Meltio Space slicing software.

Meltio says the new Meltio Robot Cell allows standard metal 3D printing starting from a build plate in a factory as well as part repair or feature addition. According to the company, the volume and work area defined in the Meltio Robot Cell workspace allows users to take ‘full advantage’ of Meltio’s metal 3D printhead and to manufacture parts autonomously in an industrial environment thanks to its monitoring and safety features.

The company says that the robot cell is designed as a 'plug and play' system, with a single electrical power supply and a single inert gas supply. The solution is certified and tested to operate with an ABB robotic arm as standard configuration and is aimed at all industries according to Meltio.

Meltio says that the new product is an evolution of the Meltio Engine Robot Integration as a base production model to enable industries to incorporate 3D printed parts manufacturing with the Meltio print head integrated into a robot into the production system.

“Meltio’s main commitment with the launch of Meltio Robot Cell is to offer all types of industries the ability to manage the entire manufacturing process using our metal 3D printing technology consisting of a Meltio head integrated in a robotic arm and in a safe environment, in order to just produce parts. This new hardware system allows the customer to receive a ready to use cell for robotic metal 3D printing, removing the integration process and long assembly lead times. The Meltio Robot Cell has a specific area for every supply the cell requires on a daily basis, only connecting to the inert gas and electric supply is enough to start manufacturing,” said Meltio Engine Product Manager Alejandro Nieto.

