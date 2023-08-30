Meltio launches new software to enable more accurate and reliable designs for 3D printed metal parts

× Expand Meltio

Meltio has announced what it says is a ‘giant leap’ towards facilitating the use of its wire-laser metal 3D printing solutions, the Meltio Space software. Meltio Space is a toolpath generator software for the Meltio Engine Robot Integration with an ‘easy-to-use’ interface for planar, non-planar, and variable extrusion toolpaths.

The software also includes 2-axis workpiece positioner interpolation, kinematics simulation, collisions check, and cell configuration.

The Spanish company says thew new slicer is an ‘innovative’ addition to its product lineup, offering a ‘new perspective’ on 3D printing by moving away from traditional 3-axis systems. The company says the software expands on the possibilities of its 3D printing technology by incorporating advanced robotic manipulation capabilities.

Meltio says the software is specifically developed to accelerate the adoption of its 3D printing and ‘revolutionises’ the field of robotic AM. The company says that users can quickly adapt to and leverage the benefits of robotic additive manufacturing without requiring expertise in robotics or programming.

Meltio says that with the integration of the 6-axis robotic manipulator and 2-axis workpiece positioners, it opens up a ‘whole new realm’ of possibilities for metal 3D printing.

Meltio Engine Product Manager Alejandro Nieto said: “Meltio Space makes it possible to design very reliable parts as quickly as possible with a wider range of possibilities for our industrial customers. And this is thanks to a very user-friendly interface of the Meltio Engine Robot Integration. Meltio Space also includes preset and recommended material profiles and 3D printing parameters and a series of specific processors for robot arms from ABB, Kuka, Fanuc, and Yaskawa including collision detection, and simulation.

“The main goal of our technology is to give the most efficient tool that allows the industry the most of the applications they need to manufacture metal parts with our wire-laser technology. Meltio Space is a living platform that will provide feedback to keep improving and offers competitive software to different industrial customers of Meltio.”

Meltio Space employs a virtual model of the real robot movement, a feature which allows users to simulate the kinematics of the robot. Meltio says this ensures accurate and precise 3D printing. The slicer also performs collision checks with the part being printed, minimising the risk of errors or damage during the 3D printing process.

Read more:

Meltio unveils new solutions for the use and reliability of its wire-laser metal 3D printing technology

IRTI Robotics announced as sales partner for Meltio in the Indian 3D printing market

Meltio partners with 12 leading software companies for hybrid and robotic additive manufacturing adoption

Siemens expands 3D printing initiatives in the United States with Meltio robotics