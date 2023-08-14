IRTI Robotics announced as sales partner for Meltio in the Indian 3D printing market

× Expand Meltio/Multistation Meltio Engine Robot

Meltio, a specialist in laser metal deposition technology has announced that IRTI Robotics will play a role in the integration and support of the Meltio Engine Robot solution in the Indian 3D printing market as an official sales partner.

Meltio’s solution enables industrial applications with a process built around welding wire, which the company says is the safest, cleanest, and most affordable metal feedstock in the market.

IRTI Robotics will focus on integrating Meltio’s technology in India, and will partner and drive business opportunities alongside technology centres, tooling machine companies, academia, and industry.

“We are thrilled to be working with companies like IRTI Robotics as their expertise as well as customer-centric approach are exactly what we are looking for when incorporating partners in the Meltio partner ecosystem. Together, we will be able to cater to the ever-growing needs of the Indian market, and ease the adoption of metal additive manufacturing,” said Luis Carlos Molinero, Sales Manager for India at Meltio.

Meltio first entered the Indian 3D printing market in 2021 when it announced an agreement with Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd. In the announcement, Meltio CEO Ángel Llavero López de Villalta said: “The world is changing and this strategic partnership between Meltio’s innovative technology and BFW’s strong position in India (one of the world’s most important markets) will bring forth cutting-edge solutions for the next industrial revolution 4.0.”

In March 2023, Meltio announced four new partners to expand its worldwide sales network, with contracts signed in the United States, Argentina, Italy, and Spain. These contracts were signed to increase the presence of the Meltio Engine CNC Integration; the Meltio Engine Robot Integration, and the Meltio M450 metal 3D printer in different industries.