Meltio makes strategic appointments in US to support growth initiatives

Meltio has made two new appointments to bolster its sales team in the United States, with Meaghan Ferris and Gabriel Ortiz joining the company.

In their roles as Commercial Vice President and Channel Manager, respectively, Ferris and Ortiz will support Meltio's growing metal 3D printing business and customer base.

As Commercial Vice President, Ferris will be in charge of the states located to the East of the Mississippi, while Ortiz will cover the states located to the west of the Mississippi. The pair have been appointed to their roles in response to a 'significant increase' in demand for Meltio's metal additive manufacturing products in automotive, defence, mining, oil and gas, marine, and education.

Ferris has prior experience in the additive manufacturing sector through her tenure at HP's AM division in the US, while Ortiz's US Navy background is cited by Meltio as a factor that may help the company better to serve the defence industry.

“I am intentionally positioning us as an advanced manufacturing solution for metals vs 3D printing and using the language use to give us way more credibility than 3D printing companies,” said Ferris. “I'm happy to share that I've embarked on a new journey with Meltio, a trailblazing company leading the charge in advanced metal manufacturing solutions. Joining forces with Meltio’s incredible team and my esteemed colleague Emilio Juárez - Sales Director at Meltio -, whose leadership and expertise I’ve long admired, is a true privilege.

“Meltio's solutions for advanced manufacturing of metal assemblies are extraordinary. Unlike other options in the market, we manufacture many different alloys, build all types of form factors, and produce a wide range of part sizes (1 kg – 100 kg). Best of all? Redesigning assemblies is not a prerequisite to integrating this manufacturing process into your supply chain. The process change is a small incremental step that digitises and automates metal assembly. The metal manufacturing market is massive and riddled with challenges and vulnerabilities. We create value for our customers by enabling them to address their pain points and rapidly improve their business. Looking forward to being a part of this extremely talented and passionate Meltio team and contributing to their continued success. Connect with me if you want to learn more and explore how Meltio can empower your metal manufacturing goals”.

Ortiz offered: “I am extremely excited to join the Meltio family, at a critical point in the life of its Wire Laser Metal technology, as it transitions into its rightful place as a manufacturing process that will bring so much to the industry in terms of efficiencies and cost savings. I am confident and committed to strengthening Meltio's presence, support, and service in the USA and Canada, through collaboration with the best channel partners in the industry beside us. It is all coming together at the right time in the right place, with the launch of our blue laser technology, and the know-how I am certain to bring when it comes to scaling the resources in the region.”

Ángel Llavero López de Villalta, CEO at Meltio, added: “I am delighted to welcome Meaghan and Gabriel to our team at Meltio to reinforce our presence in the United States. Each brings a unique blend of expertise, vision, and proven background in 3D printing technology that is impressive and essential for our industrial customers. Since coming to market in 2019, Meltio has been a leader in the metal additive manufacturing industry and has greatly influenced the industry’s move to larger systems that can achieve high-volume, scalable production of reliable metal parts in different sectors such as automotive, mining, aerospace, defense, oil and gas and many others” and he adds “Meaghan and Gabriel's contributions will be very relevant in accelerating our mission to deliver unparalleled value, innovation, and quality to our clients in the US.”