Meltio & One Off Robotics introduce robotic additive manufacturing workcell

Meltio and One Off Robotics have introduced the One Off Robotics Cell additive manufacturing workcell, which has been designed for a faster and more reliable part production cycle.

Powered by Meltio’s Wire Laser Metal Deposition (W-LMD) technology, the One Off Robotics Cell is a robotic metal additive manufacturing system capable of producing finely printed metal parts for aerospace, automotive, mining and oil and gas applications.

The One Off Robotics Cell is said to boast a deposition rate of up to 1kg/hour, while also being able to create clean parts that are fully dense and match the quality of parts created with traditional methods of manufacture. Meltio and One Off Robotics have designed the product to allow users to easily adjust control settings, with the 8-axis system also configured to work with the Meltio Space robotic slicer, as well as other robotic additive software.

All in, the One Off Robotics Cell includes the robot, W-LMD system, two axis positioner, Meltio machine vision laser alignment tool, welding camera and a safety enclosure. The robot and positioner are installed on a self-supporting platform inside the laser-safe enclosure, which helps to ensure safe operation and quick installation. Users will be able to integrate a thermal SWIR camera, multi material dual wire printing capability and hot wire printing as add-ons. Meltio and One Off Robotics will also both provide system training and instructional materials.

Meltio Engine Product Manager, Alejandro Nieto expresses enthusiasm for this latest innovation:

“Meltio's main commitment with this new product offering with the One Off Robotics Cell powered by Meltio, Made in the USA is to offer all types of industries the ability to manage the entire manufacturing process using our metal 3D printing technology consisting of a Meltio head integrated into a robotic arm and a safe environment, to just produce parts,” commented Alejandro Nieto, Meltio Engine Product Manager. “This new hardware system allows the customer to receive a ready-to-use cell for robotic metal 3D printing, removing the integration process and long assembly lead times.”

“One Off Robotics has spent years designing and building large-format robotic additive manufacturing work cells. We're thrilled to expand our offerings to include a turnkey Meltio Robotic additive system. Our focus is customer success, so we designed this system from the ground up to be quickly installed and easily operated,” added Nick Johnson, CEO of One Off Robotics.