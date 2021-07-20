Metal 3D printing start-up Fabric8Labs raises $19.3 million

× Expand Fabric8Labs Fabric8Labs Metal Additive Fabric8Labs Raises $19M to Commercialize New Metal Additive Manufacturing Technology

Metal additive manufacturing start-up Fabric8Labs has closed a Series A funding round of more than $19 million.

Lam Capital, TDK Ventures, SE Ventures, Stanley Ventures and Mark Cuban are all among the investors as Fabric8Labs looks to drive its commercialisation efforts.

Fabric8Labs is based in San Diego and is coming to market with a patented 3D printing process that fabricates complex metal parts at the atomic level to deliver ‘superior feature resolution and enhanced material properties.’ The company is to step up the commercialisation of the technology, while also developing new applications, with the help of the $19.3m it has raised. Fabric8Labs is confident its technology will be suitable in the production of semiconductor packaging, electronics, medical parts, thermal management and RF components.

“We are thrilled to be supported by this syndicate of industry-leading investors, who recognise the disruptive potential that additive manufacturing presents,” commented Jeff Herman, co-founder and CEO of Fabric8Labs. “Our process represents a fundamental shift in additive manufacturing technologies, enabling high-volume manufacturing of parts at the atomic level via an energy efficient process that utilises low-cost commodity metal salts. We are very excited to demonstrate, with the support of our investors, how our process will shape the future of manufacturing.”

Though the details of Fabric8Labs’ technology is scant, the company is promising high-resolution and precision parts with controlled microstructure, surface finish and density, as well as minimal thermal post-processing. The company also suggests that the technology can print free standing parts and build directly into existing substrates, with a fully recyclable metal feedstock and low energy consumption delivering ‘sustainability without compromising design capabilities.’

“We are very optimistic about Fabric8Labs’ potential across a range of energy and industrial applications,” said Grant Allen, General Partner at SE Ventures. “From thermal management to fine-featured electrical connectors, and spanning datacentres, e-mobility and other power products, we have just started to scratch the surface of Fabric8Labs’ technology use cases.”

