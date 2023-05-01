MolyWorks expands AM production offering with 3D Systems metal 3D printer

× Expand MolyWorks brings 3D Systems DMP Flex 350 metal additive manufacturing capabilities in house

Ahead of RAPID + TCT this week, 3D Systems has announced the installation of one of its DMP Flex 350 metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems at MolyWorks.

The California-based company specialises in the supply of sustainable metal powders for 3D printing, and by bringing this capability in-house is said to now offer greater production efficiencies and the opportunity to deliver end-use AM parts to customers.

"The high-value applications we are addressing with additive manufacturing require us to have a metal 3D printing solution that can maintain a very low internal oxygen level,” said Devin Morrow, director of AM, MolyWorks. “The DMP Flex 350, with its unique vacuum chamber, performs in a different class than competitive machines. The vacuum architecture reduces O2 levels to less than 25 ppm and delivers better chemistry control in finished parts and high levels of powder reuse.”

The company also noted the DMP Flex 350’s optional removable print module (RPM) which allows quick swap and cleanout for running new jobs with different materials, and the integration of Oqton’s 3DXpert which streamlines modelling, simulation, and manufacturing process in one package and can enable up to 75% faster file-processing times and 40% increase in productivity.

Having this in-house manufacturing capability is also said to have opened up MolyWorks’ business to engagement with the United States Air Force, which is currently evaluating the use of AM for flight critical parts.

“3D Systems’ Direct Metal Printing solutions continue to deliver value in highly-regulated markets such as aerospace,” said Dr. Michael Shepard, vice president, aerospace & defense segment, 3D Systems. “The combination of our industry-leading technology, Oqton’s software, and our deep applications expertise enables us to help innovative companies like MolyWorks continue to push the boundaries. I look forward to seeing how the MolyWorks team continues to realise the benefits of the DMP Flex 350, and the future opportunities for growth we can explore.”