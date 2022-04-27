Norsk Titanium successfully tests Rapid Plasma Deposition 3D printing technology with General Atomics

× Expand General Atomics/ Norsk Titanium

Norsk Titanium has announced the success of a component level testing programme with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc (GA-ASI).

The test programme commenced in 2021 and explored the application of Norsk Titanium’s Rapid Plasma Deposition 3D printing technology in ‘significant structural applications’ for GA-ASI products. Preliminary test results for the selected landing gear component ‘indicated promising performance’ according to the partners.

GA-ASI successfully flew its first metal additively manufactured component in May 2020 using GE Additive’s Concept Laser M2 machine and the AddWorks consultancy division. In its latest exploration of the technology, it has partnered with Norsk Titanium, representing the DED 3D printing system supplier’s expansion into the defence market. As part of the programme, GA-ASI’s additive and structural engineering teams conducted inspection and functional load testing, as well as material testing. The testing was conducted in ‘support of the GA-ASI mission to enable and accelerate additive manufacturing technology integration’ into its design and manufacturing operations in a bid to maximise buy-to-fly ratio benefits.

“We would like to thank GA-ASI for their support of our technology and the additive industry in general,” commented Nicholas Mayer, Norsk Titanium Vice President, Commercial. “We believe there is a good fit for our technology in GA-ASI applications that traditionally call for long lead time forgings. Our team is ready to support GA-ASI as they continue their qualification process and further develop their DED additive applications.”

