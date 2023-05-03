Optomec showcases its latest 3D printer heads at RAPID + TCT

× Expand Optomec Optomec Aerosol Jet (left) and the CS 250 (right)

Optomec, a company specialising in 3D printers for both metal and printed electronics, will be showcasing its latest print solutions at RAPID + TCT 2023, booth #5027. The company has launched two new print heads for metal and printed electronics.

For 3D printed metal, Optomec will be displaying its LDH 3.1 print head for direct energy deposition, (DED), that allows users to change the spot size of the laser during a build or repair. For printed electronics customers, the company has announced its latest Aerosol Jet print head which it says delivers a compact, low maintenance solution for production applications.

With the LDH 3.1 print head, users can vary the laser spot size and power density remotely, which Optomec says allows them to optimise the deposition for print speed and metallurgical properties. The head allows for larger portions of a build to utilise a larger laser spot for a higher deposition rate, while a smaller laser spot can be used for finer features of the build. Optomec says this can be accomplished remotely, without the need to open the build chamber of the machine.

The new Endurance print head for Aerosol Jet machines features a design optimised for longer operating runs and quicker maintenance according to Optomec. It is available with an ultrasonic atomiser for a range of inks, and can be used for the creation of fine 3D printed electronic structures such as circuits, sensors, antennas and interconnects, with features as small as 10 microns using nanoparticle inks according to the company.

Optomec says the Aerosol Jet machines are widely used in the aerospace, defence, energy, medical device, and advanced electronics packaging sectors among others.

Mike Dean, VP of Marketing at Optomec said: “We are pleased to be showcasing our latest production print solutions at RAPID this year. On both sides of the business, printed metal and printed electronics, we have been innovating in the base print technology at the heart of the additive machine. Both the LDH 3.1, which began shipping recently, and the Endurance print head, which we are just announcing, were developed in response to our production customers who are looking for robust AM processes that are easy to integrate into their operations.”