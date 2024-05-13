Powder Alloy Corporation to produce, market & distribute NASA's 3D printable GRX-810 ODS alloy

Powder Alloy Corporation has entered into a co-exclusive licensing agreement with NASA to manufacture and commercialise the agency’s GRX-810 Oxide Dispersion Strengthened (ODS) alloy.

The metal powder manufacturer suggests the commercialisation of the materials sets ‘new benchmarks for advanced materials in the aerospace industry.’

NASA’s GRX-810 ODS alloy is said to provide ‘unparalleled’ strength, durability and resistance to extreme conditions, and has been designed to withstand high temperatures, corrosive environments, and intense radiation. With these capabilities, NASA is confident the material is suitable for application in space exploration.

Per their agreement, Powder Alloy Corporation will bring the GRX-810 ODS alloy to the commercial market, with the company set to produce, market and distribute the alloy for various aerospace applications, which include satellite components, spacecraft structures and propulsion systems.

“Powder Alloy Corporation is honoured to be selected by NASA for this co-exclusive licensing agreement,” said Richard Meklus, Vice President, Additive Materials of Powder Alloy Corporation. “The GRX-810 ODS alloy represents a paradigm shift in aerospace materials and we are eager to leverage our manufacturing capabilities to bring this innovation to the market. Our team is committed to upholding the highest standards in producing the GRX-810 alloy, contributing to the success of future space missions.”

NASA announced the development of the GRX-810 superalloy in April 2023, detailing its ability to withstand temperatures of up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, as well as its strength, durability and oxidation resistance.