Precision Resource integrates two 3D Systems metal 3D printers into metal manufacturing workflow

3D Systems and Precision Resource, a manufacturer of critical automotive, aerospace and healthcare components, partnered to develop a robust metal manufacturing workflow.

The strategic partnership is designed to scale and accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing, with Precision Resource investing in two 3D Systems DMP Flex 350 Dual 3D printing systems.

Precision Resource's new DMP Flex machines will be installed at the company's AS9100-certified Huntington Beach, California facility, where it will be supplemented by 5-axis machining platforms and inspection systems to expand its portfolio of metal forming processes.

Engineers from 3D Systems’ Application Innovation Group (AIG) have partnered with the Precision Resource team to develop this solution, leaning on their collective expertise in metal manufacturing and high-value applications. The result, the partners say, is an end-to-end manufacturing solution that delivers additively manufactured parts able to meet the needs of high criticality applications, while also addressing 'lingering' supply chain issues through vertical integration.

Designed for flexible application, 3D Systems’ DMP Flex 350 platform boasts quick swap build modules and fast powder recycling to help accelerate production, and a central server which manages print jobs, materials, settings, and maintenance to facilitate 24/7 productivity. The printer also includes 3DXpert software to supports every step of the additive manufacturing workflow from design to post-processing.

“We are excited to partner with 3D Systems, a company that shares our dedication to excellence and innovation,” said Chris Gratton, General Manager, Precision Resource. “This partnership allows us to leverage the latest advancements in metal additive manufacturing, further positioning Precision Resource at the forefront of technological progress. This expansion into metal additive printing underscores Precision Resource’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional value to our clients, customers, partners, and stakeholders. As we embark on this exciting new chapter, we remain dedicated to our mission of excellence and continuous improvement.”

“Manufacturing parts for high-criticality industries require precision without compromise,” added Jeph Ruppert, Vice President, Technical Business Development, 3D Systems. “Companies focusing on these areas require constant innovation to meet the accuracy, speed, reliability, and productivity demands of increasingly complex production. Bringing together the industry-leading technology and applications expertise of 3D Systems and Precision Resource will deliver increased quality, improved total cost of ownership, reduced time to market, and minimised supply chain disruption. I’m looking forward to seeing how our collaboration can amplify and accelerate the potential of metal AM.”