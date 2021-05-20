Protolabs receives DNV certification for metal 3D printing services to energy sector

× Expand Protolabs

Protolabs has received DNV certification of its metal additive manufacturing service which it believes will provide much needed confidence for customers in the energy sector.

The digital manufacturing service provider has worked closely with DNV to achieve the ‘Qualification of Manufacturer’ certification and is the first certified manufacturer to be using powder bed fusion technology. It applies to Protolabs’ Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) technology, specifically for the Inconel 718 superalloy.

With this certification, which was achieved after a technical evaluation process that covered the machinery and material individually and as a collective, Protolabs will now be able to step up its services to the energy sector. In particular, the energy sector is demanding complex structures which are exposed to harsh environments, of which the DMLS technology and high-strength, corrosion resistant Inconel 718 are considered suitable. Among the applications likely to be 3D printed on the back of this DNV certification are spare parts and improved designs of pumps, valves, turbine parts and sensoring equipment.

“Trust is, rightly, an important necessity for the oil and gas industry and also the wider energy sector,” commented Daniel Cohn, General Manager and 3DP Lead for Protolabs EMEA. “But now, assurance can be given with the work we’ve conducted under the keen eye of DNV – the independent expert in risk management and assurance for the sector. Audits of our manufacturing facilities and processes prove that we comply with the general demands of the oil and gas industry so we can now move forward with even greater support for the sector as a whole.”

“I am very happy our Global Additive Manufacturing Technology Centre of Excellence was able to support Protolabs to reach this milestone, as the first certified manufacturer using powder bed fusion technology in their additive process,” added Dr Sastry Kandukuri, Senior Principal Materials Specialist in DNV’s Energy Systems Business Unit. “We look forward to continuing our relationship with Protolabs that gives the assurance and confidence of AM products as their use grows in the oil and gas and energy industries.”

Through the DNV certification currently only covers DMLS and Inconel 718, Protolabs sees opportunities for Stainless Steel 316L and expects to see the same level of trust applied to its whole offering in time.

