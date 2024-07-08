Renishaw joins Additive Manufacturing Coalition to 'educate Federal government policy leaders'

Expand Renishaw

Renishaw has joined the US-based Additive Manufacturing Coalition to support the Federal government in raising awareness of the benefits additive manufacturing can bring to manufacturers.

The Additive Manufacturing Coalition is a national membership organisation that has been set up to connect members with Federal government to 'help the AM community navigate the complex legislative and public funding challenges' that exist across federal agencies.

Renishaw says it has sought to gain membership to help educate 'key decision makers, stakeholders and the public' about the importance of additive manufacturing. As a member it will help engage and educate manufacturing and research policy leaders across the Federal government, emphasising the potential benefits concerning national security, health and information security. The company will also receive invitations to quarterly, member-only, policy roundtables with key decision makers, including Members of Congress, key House and Senate staff, White House, Department of Defense, and other agency officials. In addition, Renishaw will participate in advocacy efforts in support of laws, regulations, and policies that support the AM community.

“The AM Coalition is in an exciting period of growth,” said Lisa Arafune, Director of Outreach at AM Coalition. “To address the education gap about the importance and maturity of AM technology, we've hosted forums and roundtables, spoken in person at key meetings and conferences, and held our inaugural DC Legislative Fly-In. With the continued support of our members, like Renishaw, we can help further advance the adoption of AM to solve key challenges.”

“As the use of AM expands further and into new markets, the AM Coalition helps stand as a voice in support of all that AM has to offer,” added John Laureto, AM Business Manager Americas, at Renishaw. “As a member, we will help drive AM use to improve economic prosperity and national security.”

The AM Coalition currently has the following members: The Barnes Advisors Group, MatterHackers, Manufacturing Technology Deployment Group, EOS, Penn State University, AMT, SLM Solutions, Women in 3D Printing, EWI, Florida International University, Nexa3D, Iowa State University, Formlabs, Arkema, Carnegie Mellon University, Nano Dimension, Wichita State University, 3YOURMIND, ASTM International, SPEE3D, The University of Tennessee Knoxville, SME, Humtown, DyeMansion, ADDMAN, Quickparts, Craitor, Markforged, Impossible Objects, Seurat Technologies, Oakland University, Ricoh, Additive Manufacturing Research, Formalloy, 3Dprint.com, In4.OS, AMGTA, and the Roosevelt Group.