Renishaw adopts Materialise next generation build processor to optimise metal 3D printing

Users of Renishaw metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems will soon have access to Materialise’s next generation build processors as part of a newly established partnership designed to ‘increase efficiency and productivity' of metal 3D printing.

The build processor software, which the Belgian 3D printing company announced an update to with Nikon SLM Solutions back in November, will be tailored to the UK-based engineering firm’s flagship RenAM 500 series laser powder bed fusion printers. The partnership also includes access to Materialise Magics data and build preparation software, allowing users to control and optimise their workflow from design to print, and take advantage of new tools like e-Stage for Metal+.

“Working with Materialise enables us to support Renishaw users deploying 3D printing in a host of different manufacturing applications,” said Matt Parkes, AM Strategic Development Manager at Renishaw. “Their next generation build processors, in combination with their software portfolio, complement our recent technology updates. We’re pleased to be collaborating on the tools needed to support the industry as metal 3D printing becomes an essential piece of the manufacturing puzzle.”

Materialise’s next generation build processors are said to complement Renishaw’s recently introduced TEMPUS technology, a new scanning algorithm which enables print builds to be reduced by up to 50%. The software is said to handle data consistently and speed up processing of complex geometries and high volumes. It also enables dedicated print parameters at the part level for increased productivity and optimised quality, which Renishaw believes makes it a viable solution for volume production of different or identical parts.

“This partnership enables a unique approach to efficient metal 3D printing. The combination of Renishaw’s TEMPUS technology and the ability of Materialise’s build processor to process data at high speeds can significantly reduce production time,” said Karel Brans, Senior Director Partnerships at Materialise. “Partnering with 3D printer manufacturers maximises efficiency by optimising build preparation and streamlining build jobs. This enables manufacturing at all volumes and levels of customisation, allowing users to scale production.”