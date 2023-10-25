Renishaw teases 'step-change in additive manufacturing productivity' with new metal technology

× Expand Renishaw to launch new metal additive manufacturing technology at Formnext

Renishaw says it will introduce a ‘step-change in additive manufacturing productivity’ at Formnext this November, with the launch of its latest metal 3D printing technology.

The engineering firm says visitors will be able to get a first look at a technology that builds on its flagship metal powder bed fusion RenAM 500 series, and promises reduced build times by up to half, without sacrificing part quality. Though Renishaw hasn’t revealed specific details about the technology just yet, it believes its ability to lower cost per part, one of the biggest challenges around AM adoption, it will help ‘drive wider industry adoption of AM.’

“This launch demonstrates Renishaw’s commitment to putting the best possible AM tools in the hands of the user,” said Louise Callanan, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Renishaw. “To bring AM to the mainstream, Renishaw is addressing what has historically been a huge barrier to AM adoption: productivity. The RenAM 500 metal AM series, already the most productive system on the market, can now build up to twice as fast as before. This dramatic change of pace drives down cost per part and broadens the range of viable applications.”

Speaking to TCT ahead of the company’s 50th anniversary earlier this year, Callanan hinted a next generation metal AM technology would be coming in the not too distant future, and also spoke about the importance of providing an ‘end-to-end process’ to industrialise AM for production. To that end, Renishaw has also shared it will build on its legacy of quality management and inspection by presenting a quality toolkit for AM.

“As well as supercharging productivity, we want to empower our users with the best possible quality management toolkit,” added Callanan. “By equipping users with data, giving them more control and providing in-process visibility, Renishaw is helping operators gain the confidence needed to move forward. Our new products will help users ensure a solid process foundation and optimal machine performance to consistently produce high quality parts.”

Visitors to Hall C11.0, Stand C11 will also be able to see Renishaw’s four-laser RenAM 500Q as well the R&D focused RenAM 500 Flex. There will also be a several application stories on display including a collaboration with Atherton Bikes, which used Renishaw’s technology to produce parts for the ‘fastest bike in the world.’